Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Purchases $29,052.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.13. 3,083,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,984. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after buying an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after buying an additional 812,811 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,442,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,087,000 after buying an additional 117,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,928,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,940,000 after buying an additional 98,895 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

