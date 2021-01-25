FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.73

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.73 and last traded at $78.01, with a volume of 1855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 53.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 853,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 297,992 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,006,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,167 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

