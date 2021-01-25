Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 149,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$132.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

