Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 280.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,730,340. The firm has a market cap of $790.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

