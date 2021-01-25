Facebook (FB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $274.50 on Monday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.23. The company has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

