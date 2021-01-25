F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Shares Gap Down to $9.05

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $8.63. F-star Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 933 shares traded.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of F-star Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

