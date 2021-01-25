EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Down to $9.89

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $9.31. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 9,117 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.