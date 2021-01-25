Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

