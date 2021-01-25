Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $180.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.03.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $510,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

