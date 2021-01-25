Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth $171,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth $224,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 73,808 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,372,828.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

