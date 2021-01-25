Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ennis by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.50. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

