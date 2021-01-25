Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,094 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1,848.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 330.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

AEL opened at $29.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.