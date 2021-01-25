Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $315,000 in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 169.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS cut shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of OI opened at $13.29 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

