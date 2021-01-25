Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $86.17 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,207 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

