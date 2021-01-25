Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 174.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cognex by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $84.37 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

