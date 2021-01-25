Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 282.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $142.38 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.15.

Several research firms have commented on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

