Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $8,217,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,991,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $116.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

