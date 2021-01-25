Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 17.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 88.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

WIRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

