Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 96 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,396,000 after buying an additional 188,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,166,000 after buying an additional 756,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,909,000 after buying an additional 348,492 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,818,000 after buying an additional 366,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 466,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after buying an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $155.04 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.