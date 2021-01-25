EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

EVRZF opened at $6.93 on Monday. EVRAZ has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

