Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.43 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $8.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $10.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of ES opened at $87.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

