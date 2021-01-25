Evercore ISI Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $355.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Facebook stock opened at $274.50 on Thursday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.23. The stock has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 17,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

