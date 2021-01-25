Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) PT Raised to $36.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 129.15% from the stock’s current price.

EVLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

