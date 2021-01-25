Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.78 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

