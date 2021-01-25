EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.20 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $209.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.40 or 0.00679983 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,101,004,927 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

