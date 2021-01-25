Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 626,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2,586.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 502,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after buying an additional 483,869 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 940,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after buying an additional 322,192 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 486,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after buying an additional 310,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,225,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,341,000 after buying an additional 241,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

