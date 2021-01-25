Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.22-1.26 for the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 719,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

