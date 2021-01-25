Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) alerts:

TSE ERO traded down C$1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.62. The company had a trading volume of 352,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,555. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.31.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.