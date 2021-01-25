Equity Residential Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.60 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of EQR opened at $61.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after acquiring an additional 137,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Equity Residential by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152,384 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

