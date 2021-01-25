Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Equinor ASA’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Equinor ASA in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQNR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE EQNR opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,496,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 363,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 70.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $64,738,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $16,664,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 38.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 268,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.