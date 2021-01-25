Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$325.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

EQX opened at C$12.87 on Monday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -43.78.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

