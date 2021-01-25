EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $67.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of EOG opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

