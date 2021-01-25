Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 97,581 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

EPD stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $28.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

