Endeavour Silver (EXK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2021 – Endeavour Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

1/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $7.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.20 to $6.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $713.35 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.6% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

