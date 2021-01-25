Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut shares of Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.57.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$36.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.88 and a 12 month high of C$40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

