ELYSIA Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $446,578.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00052267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00124656 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00071606 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00261667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00036847 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

ELYSIA Token Trading

ELYSIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

