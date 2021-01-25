Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $238,142.84 and approximately $61.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.09 or 0.04135529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00022410 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,150,142 coins and its circulating supply is 41,098,811 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

