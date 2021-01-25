Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

EKTAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. 2,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. Elekta AB has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

