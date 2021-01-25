Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.25

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.25 and last traded at $149.60, with a volume of 58245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.00.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,427 shares of company stock worth $4,449,004. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

