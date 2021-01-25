Eidoo Market Capitalization Tops $43.06 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Eidoo has a total market cap of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.23 or 0.00731213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.77 or 0.04170368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017208 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo (EDO) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

