Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.45

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 956470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a market cap of C$107.38 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.