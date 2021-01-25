Egretia Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $974,981.00 (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $974,981.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00075718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00822555 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.35 or 0.04429060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017633 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

