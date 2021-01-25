Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $395.50

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 395.50 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 395.03 ($5.16), with a volume of 281145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.50 ($5.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 362.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 306.53.

In related news, insider Mungo Wilson bought 34,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £126,699.84 ($165,534.15). Also, insider Helen James purchased 5,261 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £19,991.80 ($26,119.41).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

