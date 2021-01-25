Edgeless (EDG) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Edgeless has a market cap of $335,601.15 and approximately $56.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00076755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.42 or 0.00818326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00053946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.32 or 0.04564824 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017871 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.