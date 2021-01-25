ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.
TSE:ECN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.03. 416,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,624. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -704.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86. ECN Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$7.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.50.
ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
