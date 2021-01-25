ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE:ECN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.03. 416,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,624. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -704.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86. ECN Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$7.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.50.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

