ECC (ECC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.00

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, ECC has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $29.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECC coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,248.47 or 1.00132742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00024993 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

