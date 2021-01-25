EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BTIG Research currently has $158.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.70.

EGP stock opened at $139.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

