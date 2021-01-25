EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post sales of $92.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $86.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $363.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.31 million to $363.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $383.49 million, with estimates ranging from $367.72 million to $392.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.70.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $139.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $153.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

