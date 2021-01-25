Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Gabelli lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.