DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 73% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 42% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 73% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $753,269.36 and $23,209.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00021474 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010599 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

